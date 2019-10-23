Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions at 1300 CET on Wednesday, addressing MPs following last night's drama in the House of Commons.

Lawmakers approved in principle the government's bill to implement the newly negotiated divorce deal — but rejected the government's fast-track timetable to push it through parliament.

Many felt far more time was needed to scrutinise measures that may determine the UK's relations with Europe for years to come.

Another Brexit delay now looks highly likely beyond the existing deadline on October 31.

Watch the proceedings live in the video player above.

Read more:

Brexit bill paused after British MPs reject accelerated timetable

EU leaders ponder another Brexit delay

What derailed Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal - and is it dead?

Brexit Guide: Where are we now?