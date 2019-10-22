Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two pivotal Brexit votes in the British parliament on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are due to vote around 8 p.m. CEST on the 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill and following that, there will be a vote on the government's - extremely tight - timetable for approving the legislation.

On Monday, Johnson was forced to abandon his attempt to have a straight 'yes or no' vote on his Brexit deal, and is instead trying to speed through the legislation for Britain to leave the EU through the House of Commons.

"I hope parliament today votes to take back control for itself," said Johnson.

"The public doesn't want any more delays, neither do other European leaders and neither do I. Let's get Brexit done on 31 October and move on."

On Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he opposes Johnson's sell-out deal and will seize every opportunity to ensure people are given the final say on it.

Defeat in either vote would scupper Johnson's plans to leave the EU - "do or die" - on October 31.

He would then have to decide whether to abide by a law that demands he accept any Brexit delay offered by the EU or somehow leave without a divorce deal.

Even a victory may simply open up another opportunity for opponents to ambush the government with amendments that could wreck Johnson's plans.

The government has indicated that negotiations with the EU are closed, so any amendment changing the shape of the deal would be highly problematic.

Under the government's current plans, the legislation would be rushed through the House of Commons in just three days.

Previous bills to implement major European treaties have taken between 10 and 40 sitting days to get through parliament, according to the Institute of Government.