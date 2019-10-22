Several hurdles stand in the way of the Brexit deal Boris Johnson’s government struck with Brussels, with only days to go before the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

The UK government has published its Withdrawal Agreement Bill, to give effect to the deal by incorporating it into UK law. But its passage in the House of Commons is far from assured and critics accuse the government of rushing the process.

The divorce agreement needs the approval of the British and European parliaments to take effect.

The prime minister’s plan has already hit a number of obstacles at home since the deal was done last week. A vote to approve the accord was delayed in parliament, Johnson has been forced against his will to seek an extension, and another vote on the deal was ruled out by the House of Commons speaker.

“Second reading” vote

Tuesday sees a debate followed by an initial vote on the 110-page withdrawal bill, expected during the evening. In the absence so far of a vote on the deal itself, this is seen as a key decision on whether lawmakers back the agreement in principle.

Ministers are said to be confident that there is enough support among MPs for the vote to succeed – just – in what would be a symbolic victory for Boris Johnson.

If the government loses, however, there is no way the deal could pass in time for the October 31 deadline.

Programme motion vote

The programme motion sets out the planned timetable to get the bill through parliament. It will be put to the vote immediately, if the first vote on the bill is passed. This looks far more problematic for the government.

It wants the whole parliamentary process to be completed in just three days – by Friday (October 25) – paving the way for Johnson to meet his Halloween deadline for Brexit itself.

Many MPs have already complained that this fast-track schedule is woefully inadequate, allowing them far too little time to scrutinise the detailed text on such an important issue.

If this motion is lost, again it would mean the end of the road for the October 31 deadline.

Amendments

If the bill is passed, it would move to the parliamentary committee stage – where further dangers lurk for the government. MPs could attach amendments to the bill – which could fundamentally change the nature of the Brexit deal itself, and potentially be fatal to Johnson’s plan.

Labour’s shadow finance minister John McDonnell says in an article for the Daily Mirror that amendments give MPs an opportunity to reject the government’s plan and “support an agreement that works for everyone”.

Customs Union:

McDonnell identifies “a new Customs Union between the UK and the EU” as a proposal that “can command a majority in the House”. The proposal was rejected twice when MPs held “indicative votes” on Brexit options in the spring – but only by narrow margins.

Some Conservatives and independents who previously backed the idea are thought likely to resist it this time. An opposition alliance could see it pass – but it’s not certain that those who oppose Brexit in any form would back it.

If a customs union amendment does succeed, it would amount to a far “softer” Brexit than the one envisaged by Boris Johnson.

Second referendum:

An amendment to put the Brexit deal to a second public vote is also likely. MPs also rejected this proposal earlier this year – the second time by only 12 votes. Labour says any deal should go back to the people. But former independent Tories are thought unlikely to support another referendum.

If either of these amendments is passed, it’s thought the prime minister might respond by pulling the bill altogether and calling again for a general election.

Transition period:

It’s thought that opponents of a no-deal Brexit might back changes to prevent an abrupt cliff-edge exit – not on October 31, but at the end of the planned transition period at the end of 2020. Unless a free trade deal or another extension had been agreed, UK-EU trade would revert to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms – which many economists and in business say would be highly disadvantageous.

It’s thought other potential amendments could include proposals to protect environmental standards and workers’ rights.

House of Lords

If and when it passes the House of Commons, the bill will then be put to parliament's upper chamber. The House of Lords is unlikely to approve the legislation passively and may send it back to the Commons for review.

It all amounts to a timetable that has been described as extremely ambitious.

EU approval

European Parliament:

MEPs are unlikely to approve the Brexit deal until it has been passed by the UK parliament – which could mean a vote takes place very close to the October 31 deadline. The European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group has recommended that the chamber awaits full ratification by the UK.

The parliament’s Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said on Twitter: “Before we give consent all problems faced by EU27 nationals in the UK need to be solved”, citing several issues.

European Council:

The grouping of EU national leaders, and Commission and Council presidents, has already given its green light to the deal.

Leaders have been less forthcoming on the question of an extension, should the ratification process fail. Their unanimous approval is needed – but though some are known to be reluctant to back another delay, it’s thought an outright refusal would be unlikely.

