European Council President Donald Tusk said he would recommend that European leaders accept the United Kindom's request for a Brexit extension after a crucial vote in the UK Parliament made it unlikely the country could leave the EU by October 31.

British MPs voted on Tuesday evening in favour of advancing Brexit legislation to the next stage in Parliament but rejected the government's accelerated timeline for the bill that would have it pass through the House of Commons by Thursday.

Johnson said he would pause the Brexit legislation and said the EU must decide how to make up their minds on the extension.

"I will speak to EU member states about their intentions until they have reached a decision. Until they have reached a decision, I must say we will pause this legislation," Johnson told the House of Commons.

Tusk tweeted that in light of Johnson's "decision to pause the process" and "in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit" that he would recommend that EU leaders "accept the UK request for an extension."

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was "welcome that the House of Commons voted by a clear majority in favour of legislation needed to enact Withdrawal Agreement".

"We will now await further developments from London and Brussels about next steps including timetable for the legislation and the need for an extension," Varadkar said.

A European Commission spokesperson tweeted that the EU "takes note" of the result of the vote and expects the UK government to "inform us about the next steps".

EU Council President Donald Tusk is still "consulting leaders on the UK's request for an extension until 31 January 2020," Mina Andreeva, the chief spokeswoman of the EU Commission tweeted.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier did not respond to reporter questions after the vote, according to the BBC. But Barnier told the European Parliament earlier in the day that the transition period could go beyond December 2020.

Reacting to Nigel Farage's comments, Barnier said: "we will need to negotiate beyond Brexit and the separation, the divorce. We may have to negotiate for one, two, or three years, maybe more in some areas in order to build all over again everything that has been undone by those who supported Brexit."

But it is not clear whether or not European Union leaders will support an extension for the United Kingdom, especially after Johnson gave what some called a contradictory message by sending two letters to the EU: one asking for an extension and another arguing against one.

Speaking before the French National Assembly earlier in the day on Tuesday, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recounted the mixed messages the UK government sent leaders.

"The British must tell us as soon as possible whether it is yes or no," Le Drian said, emphasising that while the French government did not want no-deal, "at this stage" there was no "justification" for an extension.

Meanwhile, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, tweeted: "you're all thinking: another extension. I am thinking: another three weeks listening to Farage."