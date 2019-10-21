Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form government

By Reuters 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East War
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he was giving up his effort to form a new government after failing to form a coalition following an inconclusive parliamentary election.

Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said he was returning the mandate back to Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin said he will now hold consultations with the various political parties to tell them he intends to task Netanyahu's centrist rival Benny Gantz with the job of putting together a new government.

Read more: Israel general election: Amid parliamentary deadlock, where next for the country?

Gantz's Blue and White party was the largest to emerge from the Sept. 17 ballot, though he also has no clear path to a parliamentary majority.

Should he also fail to bring in enough partners it would almost certainly lead to another general election, the third since April.