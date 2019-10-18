Britain’s People’s Vote campaign wants to bring hundreds of thousands to the streets on Saturday to protest Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. The Final Say rally is expected to draw huge crowds to London at the end of a fundamental week for Brexit negotiations.

At the last possible moment, Boris Johnson managed to strike a deal with the European negotiators in Brussels - which must now be ratified by both the European Parliament and by British lawmakers. Passing the deal through Westminster will be a challenge for Johnson, who will have to make every vote count to form a majority around his agreement.

Opposition and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already scrapped Johnson's deal, deeming it "even worse" than Theresa May's.

The People's Vote Campaign seems to agree. The movement, which is calling for a second referendum on Brexit, says the march "will deliver a message loud and clear to the Government and MPs that they should trust the people, not Boris Johnson, to solve the Brexit crisis".

"Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal breaks every promise he's made on workers' rights, environmental standards & protecting the Good Friday Agreement", the movement wrote on Twitter, calling for people who agreed with the statement to join them in the streets on Saturday.

The march is going to be the fourth protest calling for a final referendum on any Brexit deal. Previous rallies have gathered hundreds of thousands waving European flags and pro-EU slogans throughout the UK.