Chef Thierry Voisin’s beef cheek pot-au-feu with Soy Sauce

Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef in the restaurant "Les Saisons" at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo. Today he unveils his variation of the french pot-au-feu, using a must in Japanese cuisine, soy sauce.

Why not try this French-Japanese fusion at home and become a true chef?

Have fun cooking!

Ingredients:

5 cl Shoyu (Japanese soy sauce), beef cheek, 50 gr carrots, 50 gr leek, 30 gr celery, 4 Kaffir lime leaves, 3 cl truffle oil, chives, chervil, Japanese red perilla (Shiso).

Preparation:

Dice all the vegetables and add to the pot. Add the beef cheeks without too much salt (the shoyu will add the salt). Add the kaffir lime leaves and cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the kaffir lime leaves. Add a dash of truffle oil. Add a tablespoon of Japanese soy sauce. Roughly crush the herbs.

To serve:

Place the meat in a shallow dish. Add the vegetables and the broth. Sprinkle with the herbs.

Enjoy your meal!