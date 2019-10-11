US actress Jane Fonda arrested in Capitol climate protest

Jane Fonda was arrested by Capitol police on Friday — and it's part of her plan to address climate change.

The 81-year-old actress and longtime activist was seen being led away from the steps of the US Capitol building during a climate change protest with her hands tied behind her back, 15 other activists were also arrested.

Fonda recently moved to Washington DC to host teach-ins and weekly rallies about climate change, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday.

In the interview, Fonda says she decided to move to DC and requested time off from her Netflix show, "Grace and Frankie," after reading about the work of climate activists like Greta Thunberg.

In a video of Fonda's arrest, activists can be heard yelling "We love you Jane!" as the actress is led away by police.

A spokesperson for the Capitol police said the 16 people arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, a misdemeanour punishable by up to 90 days in prison, a $500 fine, or both.

Fonda has a history of activism going back to the Vietnam War. She made headlines in 2017 for attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his approval of oil developments in Canada, saying, "Don't be fooled by good-looking liberals."