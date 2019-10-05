Ten people dead after minibus collides with truck in Romania

Ten people died and seven others were injured in a road accident in Ialomița, Romania, on Saturday, emergency services confirmed to Euronews.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a minibus and a truck collided on the road linking Slobozia to Urziceni in eastern Romania, AFP news agency reported, quoting Romanian police.

Nine of the 16 minibus passengers died in the crash, as well as the truck's driver, the Ialomița emergency services said.

"Among the injured, four are in a serious state", said Raed Arafat, Romania's Secretary of State for the Interior.

It is one of the most serious in recent road accidents in Romania, a country where the bad state of the roads is often debated.

The road was closed and 40 firefighters were called on the scene, according to the AFP quoting Romania's emergency department.

Romania is the EU country with the highest rate of road accidents: there were 96 road accident deaths per million residents in 2018. The EU average is 49 deaths per million residents.