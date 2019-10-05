Poland to join U.S. visa waiver program after decades-long campaign

The United States has formally nominated Poland for entry into its visa waiver program, making it easier for Poles to visit America.

President Donald Trump made the announcement as he departed the White House on Friday. The program allows pre-approved travelers from participating countries to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without obtaining a non-immigrant visitor visa.

The White House calls the move an "important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations."

Poland has been pushing to be included in the program for years, and Trump administration officials had made clear the decision was expected.

"It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for," Poland's U.S. Embassy said after the announcement.

Trump said details of the program would be worked out "over the next couple of months."

"They've been trying to get this for many, many decades. And, I got it for the Polish people, in honor of the Polish people in the United States and in Poland," Trump said.

“No more tiring visa formalities,” tweeted Marcin Czapliński, a longstanding diplomat in Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.