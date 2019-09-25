Opera singer Placido Domingo, facing allegations of sexual misconduct, says he has agreed to end his career at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

More than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff have said in recent weeks that they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by Domingo toward women at different opera houses over the last three decades.

The 78-year-old, who denies the allegations, was due to appear in "Macbeth" at the Metropolitan Opera on Wednesday.

But the venue said in a statement he would not appear there again.

"The Metropolitan Opera confirms that Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately," read a statement. "The Met and Mr Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down.”

Domingo said: "I believe that my appearance in this production of Macbeth would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes.

"As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request."

He added that the dress rehearsal for the performance was "my last performance on the Met stage".

Several other Opera houses in the United States have also cancelled performances by Domingo after the accusations were reported by the Associated Press last month.

Domingo is currently the general director of the Los Angeles Opera house, which has said that they will use outside counsel to investigate the accusations against him further.