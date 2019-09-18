Trump pledges increased sanctions on Iran following Saudi oil field attack

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise following an attack on a Saudi oil field.

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was headed to Saudi Arabia — four days after oilfields and a processing plant in the kingdom were attacked, an action American officialsbelieve originated from Iranian territory.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.