Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

Angola

Angola reaps the harvest as international investors move in

By Euronews 
Angola reaps the harvest as international investors move in
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Angola’s number-one beer producer imports a lot of corn to make its brew.

Now the France-based Castel Group has started growing it in Angola’s fertile Malanje Province, a place that’s once again becoming a breadbasket for the country.

They're developing a farm in stages, having bought a 5,000-hectare concession from the government.

It’s one example of how international companies are helping Angola diversify its economy.

In this edition of Angola 360, the farm’s boss, Sebastien Ducroquet, drives us across the Fazenda Socamia as he brings in the harvest.