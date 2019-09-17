Raw Politics in full: Brexit Disconnect

Tesa Arcilla is joined by politicians and journalists to discuss the major political issues that are defining and dividing Europe today.

Provocatively impartial, Raw Politics is a daily political programme which listens to the people of Europe and demands answers from those in power.

Watch Raw Politics every weeknight at 6pm CEST / 5pm BST on Euronews.

Then, have your say on Raw Politics Your Call at 7pm CEST / 6pm BST.

Follow @RawPolitics on Twitter for all the latest from the Raw Politics team and join the debate on social media using #RawPolitics.