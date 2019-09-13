Join us for a special live broadcast from CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, where scientists are trying to unlock the secrets of our universe.

You can watch on this page from 16h CEST on Saturday (September 14).

We'll be taking you behind the scenes at the centre, home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a 27-km-long ring used to make particles collide at the speed of light.

LHC is currently closed for upgrades, which has enabled CERN — situated on the French/Swiss border — to open its doors to the public.

What would you ask CERN scientists?

We'll put the best of your questions to CERN scientists. If you want to take part:

Use #CERNOpenDays on Twitter

on Twitter Leave a message on Facebook Live

Leave a message on the YouTube Live chat box

Read more about the CERN