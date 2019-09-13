The secret of making Sake

Follow in our exclusive video each step in the Sake production process:

RICE POLISHING

When the Sake rice arrives at the sake brewery, the first step is to mill and polish it. The notion of rice polishing is essential for determining the quality of a Sake.

RICE WASHING AND SOAKING

After the rice is washed the rice is soaked to fully prepare the rice grain for steaming.

RICE STEAMING

Rice is laid in the steamer and steamed from below. This process usually lasts about an hour.

KOJI MAKING

Koji-kin is a mould. Koji is rice that has this mould growing on it. The rice is spread out on long tables in the koji making room. After about four days, the mould fully covers each grain.

SHUBO – THE YEAST STARTER

The Shubi is the fermentation starter or yeast starter. Yeast, water, steamed Sake rice and koji-rice are mixed together.

MOROMI – THE MAIN MASH

In the main brewing tank, water, rice, koji-rice and the fermentation starter are added.

PRESSING AND FILTRATION

Once the Sake has finished fermenting, the newly-created alcohol is separated from the unfermented rice solids left in the mash.

Santé