Chef Thierry Voisin’s Yellowtail in whipped cream

Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef of the "Les Saisons" restaurant qt the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

He explains how to create one of his signature dishes, made from Yellowtail, one of Japan's favourite fish, called "buri".

Tasty and very elegant, it's perfect to impress your dinner guests. Why not try it at home and become a true chef?

Ingredients for 4 people

1 Yellowtail Amberjack fillet (50gr per person)

80gr fresh cream

10gr Yuzukosho (mix of pepper and Japanese citrus)

12cl Poultry Consommé

Vinaigrette with olive oil

Chives

Decorative flowers

Steps

Remove the yellowtail’s skin

Cut the fillet in small cubes, salt and pepper

Add French dressing and chives

Whip the cream until stiff

Mix cream with yuzokosho

Thinly slice herbs and flowers

Put the yellowtail into a container

Pour over the consommé and refrigerate a few minutes

Dressing

Pour the whipped cream on top of the yellowtail cubes

Sprinkle some chopped herbs and flowers

Lay the dish in an ice bucket, like caviar