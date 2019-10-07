Chef Thierry Voisin’s Yellowtail in whipped cream

Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef of the "Les Saisons" restaurant qt the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.
He explains how to create one of his signature dishes, made from Yellowtail, one of Japan's favourite fish, called "buri".
Tasty and very elegant, it's perfect to impress your dinner guests. Why not try it at home and become a true chef?
Ingredients for 4 people
1 Yellowtail Amberjack fillet (50gr per person)
80gr fresh cream
10gr Yuzukosho (mix of pepper and Japanese citrus)
12cl Poultry Consommé
Vinaigrette with olive oil
Chives
Decorative flowers
Steps
Remove the yellowtail’s skin
Cut the fillet in small cubes, salt and pepper
Add French dressing and chives
Whip the cream until stiff
Mix cream with yuzokosho
Thinly slice herbs and flowers
Put the yellowtail into a container
Pour over the consommé and refrigerate a few minutes
Dressing
Pour the whipped cream on top of the yellowtail cubes
Sprinkle some chopped herbs and flowers
Lay the dish in an ice bucket, like caviar