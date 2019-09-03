What are the odds? Bookmakers back Johnson in potential snap election

Boris Johnson could become Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister if he calls and loses a snap election to end a power struggle with parliament over a potential no-deal Brexit — but the odds are in his favour.

According to Oddschecker, Johnson's Conservative party has a 1/3 predicted chance of winning the most seats in parliament if snap elections were called, which is an equivalent percentage chance of 75%.

The main opposition Labour Party, however, have odds of 4/1, equating to a 20% implied probability chance.

The data, updated every single day this year, gave Jeremy Corbyn's formation a lead only twice in the past eight months.

"When observing the data day-by-day from the start of the year, the crossover between Labour and Conservatives is quite something," Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said in a statement.

"Only twice have Labour become favourites in the market, in January and in May. Otherwise, the chaos that seems to have enveloped the Tory government has not translated to the betting market," he added.

The ruling Conservatives have been bitterly divided over Brexit with their divisions resulting in the Withdrawal Agreement championed by former prime minister Theresa May being rejected three times by parliament.

It also led to her resignation and a subsequent leadership contest that saw Johnson installed in Downing Street.

Several Conservative lawmakers have also defected to the newly-established Independent Group for Change or to the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats — the last of whom, Philip Lee did so on Tuesday, putting an end to the Conservative parliamentary majority.

To derail the opposition and rebel lawmakers' bid to stop the country from crashing out of the EU on October 31 — which he argues would weaken the UK's negotiating position with the bloc — Johnson said on Monday that he could call snap elections

Overall, the political deadlock over Brexit appears to have most benefitted the Lib Dems — to which Lee defected.

On January 2, their chance of winning the most seats in a snap election amounted to 250/1 but the price came crashing down with their odds calculated at 20/1 on Tuesday. Their best day was on July 24 — when Johnson became prime minister — with odds of 11/1.

They are now level with the Nigel Farage's Brexit Party which was launched shortly before the May's European Parliament elections.

Trailing behind are the Green party (500/1) and the Independent Group for Change and UKIP (both 1000/1).

A Yougov poll released on Friday found that 33% of the British electorate would vote for the Conservative party if snap elections "were held tomorrow."

The pollster put Labour and the Liberal Democrats neck-and-neck at 22% and 21% respectively, while the Brexit party was predicted to win 12% of the vote.