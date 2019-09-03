‘No to no-deal Brexit’: the Tory rebels defying Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to kick rebel Conservative MPs out of the party if they back opposition efforts to prevent him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

But a number of Conservative MPs have pledged to vote against the government either way, risking their careers in the party over their opposition to a no deal Brexit on October 31.

It's thought the number of rebel MPs prepared to defy the party could be as high as 22. By Tuesday several had gone on the record to say they are ready to vote against Johnson this week. Several others have spoken earlier of voting to block no deal.

The rebels — and potential rebels — include a former ministers, a former chancellor and a number of lesser-known Conservative figures that nonetheless threaten Johnson's single-seat majority in parliament.

Here are the major players in the Tory rebel alliance who have said they are ready to back moves in parliament this week to block no deal:

Oliver Letwin, MP and Conservative party veteran who has been at the forefront of efforts to prevent a no deal Brexit.

Justine Greening, the former justice secretary, who told the BBC's Today programme that said she would not stand for the party at the next election, is prepared to vote against the government.

Rory Stewart, MP and leadership candidate, who has openly opposed a no deal Brexit.

Phillip Hammond, former chancellor, who said he would support the attempt to extend the deadline for Britain to leave the EU by three months.

David Gauke, another former justice secretary, who wrote in the Times that he would defy the party whip for the first time in over 14 years.

Sam Gyimah, a former science minister in Theresa May's government who resigned in order to back a second referendum.

Antoinette Sandbach, a Conservative MP since 2015. She told Sky News she would vote against a no-deal Brexit this week, in the interests of her constituents in Cheshire.

Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general who has been at the forefront of attempts to stop a no-deal Brexit. He has told LBC Radio: "I do with to do what's right for my country".

Caroline Nokes, a former immigration minister in May's government. She was one of more than 20 Tory MPs who recently wrote to Boris Johnson over his Brexit stance — and says the livelihoods of her constituents in southern England are more important than her job.

Alistair Burt, a former international development minister. He told Channel 4 News he would vote for legislation to allow parliament to determine what happens concerning a no-deal Brexit.

Guto Bebb, a defence minister in May's government who has supported a second referendum. "I will be voting this week to do everything I can to block a No Deal Brexit," he wrote in Politics Home.

Several more Conservative MPs have spoken out against a no deal Brexit, and are believed to be ready to vote against the government this week if they think it necessary.

Amont them is Phillip Lee (whose name is on the list of those backing the motion for an emergency debate). "It falls to parliamentarians, particularly Conservative parliamentarians who think a no deal is just not in the best interests of our nation, to stand up and be counted next week," he told the BBC last week.

Others include former chancellor Ken Clarke, Sir Nicholas Soames, Stephen Hammond, Richard Harrington, Richard Benyon, and former deputy prime minister David Lidington.

