UK opposition parties agree to block general election

UK opposition parties agreed not to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to call an early election in a vote in parliament on Monday.

The government has put forward a motion calling for an early election, which would require the backing of two-thirds of the lower house of parliament's 650 lawmakers. A vote on the same motion on Wednesday failed to win enough support.

Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman said that opposition parties were going to meet to discuss the issue on Friday.

In a phone call to Euronews, a Liberal Democrats spokesperson confirmed that it a “constructive meeting” with all opposition parties “in agreement” not to let the Prime Minister "cut and run".

The Lib Dems added that they will not vote for a general election until an extension is agreed with the EU.

The Scottish Nationalist Party's leader in Westminster also added to the mix.

"We will have that election when the time is right but I will make you this promise, we are not going to have a long wait," Ian Blackford told BBC television on Friday after the aforementioned meeting of opposition party representatives.

A Labour party spokesperson said leader Jeremy Corbyn "hosted a positive conference call" with other opposition party leaders.

"They discussed advancing efforts to prevent a damaging no-deal Brexit and hold a general election once that is secured,” the spokesperson said.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said the opposition needed to make sure that "Boris Johnson is not in a position to play any tricks to say one thing and do something else and to try to wriggle his way out of it."

"We face one of the weakest governments in history. Without a majority and hamstrung by a mess of their own making. Boris Johnson is on the ropes and we must not give him the reprieve of a general election on his terms," Saville Roberts said ahead of the meeting.

"We won’t dance to his tune. In this Parliament we can beat both Boris and Brexit,” she added.

Euronews reached out to Downing Street for comment, but they did not respond at the time of publication.

This story has been updated to add statements from opposition parties.