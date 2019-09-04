Watch: How did the legislation to delay Brexit get through Parliament?

MPs on Wednesday evening voted through a bill that forces UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit until January 31, unless he has a deal approved by parliament beforehand on the terms of the exit.

It will now move to the UK's upper parliament, the House of Lords.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bill is "designed to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history" and reiterated his call for a snap election on October 15.

Leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn declined to say he wanted an election, calling it "like the poisoned apple offered to Snow White by the wicked queen".

Take a look at the video above to see how the legislation passed through parliament on Wednesday.