Boris Johnson: EU 'can see rough shape' of Brexit plan

European Union leaders can see the "rough shape" of what needs to be done to help Britain and Brussels agree a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We want to do a deal, that is why we are working so hard with our friends and partners (in Europe)," he told BBC TV.

"Everybody can see the rough shape of what needs to be done. Everyone has now got a fix in their heads about the kind of landing place we need to get to.

"It's going to take work, it's going to take a lot of energy for us to get there, to get rid of this old Withdrawal Agreement."

Johnson's comments come ahead of the return of MPs from the summer recess on Tuesday and amidst a furore over his decision to suspend parliament from September 12 for almost a month.

The prime minister claimed the suspension was procedural, ahead of a Queen's speech on October 14, but his critics have accused him of trying to muzzle dissent to his plan to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31.

A number of legal challenges have been mounted to Johnson's decision, including an application for an injunction in Northern Ireland and another in Scotland, which is due to be heard on Tuesday.

A third, lodged by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and backed by Sir John Major, the former prime minister, has been put to Britain's High Court.

Next week could see an explosive few days in parliament, as MPs return on September 3 and the first Prime Minister's Questions is due to be held on Wednesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is leading a coalition of opposition leaders that have promised to try and prevent Johnson from leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.