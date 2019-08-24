Yellow and blue abound as Ukraine celebrates its independence

Events have been taking place in Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Independence Day.

Participants sang the national anthem, accompanied by dozens of yellow-and-blue-coloured pianos.

This year's commemorations did not include a military parade, as is customary, after the intervention of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Around 20,000 people turned out for the unofficial event, which included soldiers, veterans and relatives of those killed at war.

Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, 1991.