A man charged with murdering newly-married British policeman Andrew Harper — who was killed while investigating a burglary in Berkshire last week — has appeared in court.

Jed Foster, from Reading, has also been charged with the theft of a quad bike, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Appearing at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning, he denied any involvement in the Thames Valley Police officer's death. Foster, 20, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

Nine other men and boys, aged between 13 and 30, have been released on bail until September 13.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said in a statement: “We will offer to meet with PC Harper’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

PC Harper's wife Lissie, whom he married four weeks ago, on Monday paid tribute to the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

