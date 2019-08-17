Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Sudan’s ruling military council signs power-sharing deal with opposition

By Richard Good 
Sudan’s ruling military council signs power-sharing deal with opposition
Sudan’s main opposition coalition and the ruling military council have signed a power-sharing agreement that paves the way for a new transitional government for the country.

The deal, which has taken months to negotiate, was signed in the capital Khartoum in the presence of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the President of South Sudan.

It establishes a 39-month transitional period of joint rule ahead of national elections.

The agreement follows the overthrow of long-time leader Omar Bashir, who was toppled after street protests and is now awaiting trial on corruption charges.