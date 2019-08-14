Hong Kong police on Wednesday fired tear gas at protesters who had gathered outside a police station in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon.

Reuters photographers and television journalists at the scene saw police shoot several rounds of tear gas with little warning at demonstrators who had been shining laser beams at the police station and burning joss sticks on the roadside.

It comes hours after protesters were banned from entering the airport following the cancellation of hundreds of flights in and out of the coastal city over the past two days.

Protesters had flooded the terminal on Monday for a pacific sit-in, erecting make-shift barriers with luggage trolleys to prevent travellers from reaching departure gates, but the standoff with police had become increasingly violent.

Some protesters beat up two men they accused of being a spy for Beijing and an undercover police officer respectively, according to NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley, who was on the ground.

The former British territory has been rocked by demonstrations for the past 10 weeks over a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed suspected criminals to be transferred to mainland China.