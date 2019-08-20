Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

China

Watch: Chanting child strikes up rapport with Hong Kong protesters

By Olivia Churchill  Associated Press 
An protestor guarding himself from falling tear gas canisters
Copyright
REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ - Churchill, Olivia
A child in Hong Kong chanted to protestors from a bridge on Sunday while they marched underneath.

Standing next to the railings, the child shouted "Hong Kong people". The pro-democracy demonstrators, marching in the rain, responded: "cheer up".

An estimated 1.7 million participated in the peaceful procession on Sunday. There was little police presence and no arrests occurred.

Protests have been ongoing since June over a planned extradition law, with violent encounters with the police who have arrested over 700 individuals since the start of the demonstrations.

More protests are planned over the coming weeks, with numerous marches arranged by high school students, accountants and transport workers.