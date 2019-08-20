Watch: Chanting child strikes up rapport with Hong Kong protesters

A child in Hong Kong chanted to protestors from a bridge on Sunday while they marched underneath.

Standing next to the railings, the child shouted "Hong Kong people". The pro-democracy demonstrators, marching in the rain, responded: "cheer up".

An estimated 1.7 million participated in the peaceful procession on Sunday. There was little police presence and no arrests occurred.

Protests have been ongoing since June over a planned extradition law, with violent encounters with the police who have arrested over 700 individuals since the start of the demonstrations.

More protests are planned over the coming weeks, with numerous marches arranged by high school students, accountants and transport workers.