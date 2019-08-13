Watch: Elephants keep it cool amid high temperatures

As temperatures soared to nearly 40°C, zookeepers made an effort to ensure elephants at Skopje Zoo, North Macedonia, kept cool.

Daela, an African elephant and Dunja, an Asian, are both former circus performers.

Keepers kept them refreshed by spraying them with a fire hose, creating a sloppy mud bath for the pair.

"We try to cool them down, and one of the ways we do this is we spray them with fire hoses, we also do this to entertain them, as they are not bored as water rains on them," explained zookeeper Vojo Ivanov.

"That cools them down. This allows them to frolic in puddles, and they can also roll in mud and cover themselves to protect from the sun, so this is important to protect their skin, not just for cooling them down."

After their antics in the mud, Daela and Dunja retreated to another area of the enclosure for a cool bath.