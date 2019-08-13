Astronaut to rock Ibiza with first ever DJ set from Space!

Astronaut, engineer and now also a DJ.

Euronews's space correspondent Luca Parmitano is to perform a DJ set that's literally out of this world on Tuesday night.

The ESA astronaut will mix on board the International Space Station (ISS), where he has lived since July 21. This will make him the first space DJ.

Luca's set, which will last between 15 and 20 minutes, will be broadcast live on music cruise in Ibiza, opening the party. Around 3,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The concert will also be broadcast on the event's Facebook page at 11:20 p.m. CEST "if all goes well," said Emmet Fletcher, head of the Partnerships Unit at the ESA. A higher resolution version will be available the next day.

Fletcher explained that although this kind of music "is something very new" for Luca, he is a "very enthusiastic" person who "always wants to go further and try new things". "It's something very typical of Luca," he said.

Luca trained to mix with Le Shuuk, a German DJ who selected several pieces that will be available to the astronaut for his set.

The ESA astronaut will mix tracks and beats using a tablet on which he has downloaded a special program.

Our space correspondent will carry out this activity "in his spare time," after having told Euronews in the latest episode of Space Chronicles that his first weeks in orbit were very busy.

"Our goal is to bring space to the general public so that they understand what the ESA is doing," explained Emmet Fletcher.

"By participating in this concert, ESA will reach a whole community of young people, most of whom will not take the step of taking an interest in space on their own. So space will come to them in Ibiza", said French astronaut Jean-François Clervoy, who will attend the event.

Although Parmitano will become the first DJ in space, music is not something new to the ISS. Astronauts in space often listen to music that reminds them of home. Some of them, like Luca, even play instruments. The ISS currently has two guitars, a keyboard and a saxophone on board.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield was prolific with his music on the ISS during his tenure on the station in 2013. Watch his zero-gravity cover of David Bowie's Space oddity below.