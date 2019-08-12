Brazil anti-corruption crusader backs Bolsonaro 2022 re-election

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who oversaw the country's biggest-ever corruption probe as a federal judge, said on Monday he has no interest in elected office and that President Jair Bolsonaro is his candidate for the 2022 election.

Moro's popularity has been dented by reports he collaborated with prosecutors investigating jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, based on leaks of their alleged chats published by news website the Intercept and Brazilian media.

In an interview with Reuters, Moro said the Intercept and its editor, Glenn Greenwald, are not being investigated in connection with the leaks, although police are looking into those who apparently hacked authorities' phones.