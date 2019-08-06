Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Spectacular explosions after fire at Russian arms depot in Siberia

By Associated Press 
Spectacular explosions after fire at Russian arms depot in Siberia
Massive explosions at a Russian military ammunition depot in Siberia injured at least eight people and prompted the evacuation of thousands Monday.

Russia's Defence Ministry said a fire triggered the explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the region and ordered the evacuation of residents of several districts in Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within 20 kilometres of the depot.

Regional Gov. Alexander Uss said 6,000 people were being evacuated under the order.

Air traffic was suspended within 30 kilometres of the munitions site.

Videos posted by local residents showed powerful explosions sending plumes of black smoke high into the sky.

Ammunition depot explosions are not unusual in Russia.

After the most recent incident in May 2018, a fire raged for almost a week before water drops from military aircraft and helicopters helped put out the blaze.

