Final day of high-profile trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky in Sweden begins

A high-profile court case of US rapper A$AP Rocky over an alleged assault in Sweden has entered its final day on Friday, with testimonies from witnesses and final statements to be heard.

The 30-year-old artist — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — faces up to two years in prison alongside two of his entourage for the alleged assault of a man in Stockholm in late June.

He has been forced to cancel several concert appearances due to being held in custody since July 5.

A verdict on the case from the judge is expected at a later date, which could see Mayers spend a further weekend in jail.

Speaking in court, Mayers recalled the incident on June 30 and said acted in self defence after a man, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, had picked a fight with his entourage, and wouldn't leave them alone.

“Me and my crew told them that, listen, don’t go where we are going, go the other way, we don’t want any trouble,” Mayers said.

Videos posted to social media in the aftermath of the alleged assault show several altercations between Mayers's entourage and Jafari.

One widely shared video captured by a witness appears to show the rapper grabbing and launching Jafari across the floor, before the entourage step in and beat him.

Mayers also posted footage of part of the incident to his Instagram account, which shows his bodyguard asking Jafari and another man to leave them alone, before one appears to attack the guard with his headphones.

The men then continue to follow the group.

In the video, Mayers is heard telling them: "We don't want to fight you, we're not trying to go to jail."

Turning to the camera in a later shot, Mayers adds: "We don't want no problems with these boys; they keep following us."

The case has gathered widespread attention after celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called on US President Donald Trump to help.

Trump then stepped in and urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help, which was met with a staunch reminder that legal proceedings would remain independent.