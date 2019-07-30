Watch: Balloons fill the skies but fail to pop world record

The skies near Hageville in eastern France were filled with colour for the "Grand Est Mondial Air Balloons" festival on Monday.

The spectacle, which is one of the biggest of its kind, attempted to beat the world record for the number of hot air balloons flying in less than an hour.

The record is held by the same festival for its 2017 balloon count.

Setting 456 balloons into the air, the display did not succeed in beating the record, achieving the same number as in 2017.

The mass exhibition takes place biennially in the Lorraine region of France, near Metz.