London-bound flight diverted to Boston over 'smell in the cabin'

An American Airlines flight to London has been diverted to Boston after an odour was reported in the cabin.

According to the airline, the AA728 flight was forced to divert around 90 minutes after taking off from Philadelphia on Sunday evening.

The Airbus A330-300 had been carrying 154 passengers and 12 crew members, and was en route to London's Heathrow Airport.

In a statement, American Airlines said ten of the crew members asked to be taken to hospital for a medical assessment after landing.

No passengers reported feeling ill.

While the source of the odour has not yet been established, a maintenance team were put to the case after the plane landed on Sunday night.

American Airlines say the passengers were provided with accommodation for an overnight stay in Boston, and were due to continue their journey to London on Monday.