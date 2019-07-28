Protesters in Hong Kong defy authorities and march once again

Protesters marched in Hong Kong amidst escalating tension between police and protesters.

The Hong Kong police said that protesters deviated from the authorised meeting location at the urban park Chater Garden on Sunday.

The pro-democracy protesters walked from the garden towards Wan Chai, a commercial area in downtown Hong Kong. Images appeared to show thousands of protesters in the streets.

Protesters blocked off main roads on Sunday with makeshift barriers, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Many protesters were calling for an end to police violence after the events of the previous night. Police had clashed with protesters on Saturday, firing rubber bullets and tear gas in Yuen Long, near the border with mainland China.

At the train station overnight, video showed police running after protesters and hitting them as well as blood on the floor. On social media, riot police were likened to thugs.

Protesters gathered Saturday to protest an attack by suspected "triad" gang members that occurred last weekend.

Protests have been going on for seven weeks over a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China. Many protesters have been calling for Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam to step down.

Pro-democracy protesters are now calling for an independent inquiry into the use of police force.