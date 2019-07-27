Watch live: Protesters converge on Hong Kong mob attack town

Police and activists are bracing for further violence on Saturday as protesters plan to converge on a rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.

Police, widely criticised for failing to better protect the public from the triad raid in Yuen Long, have refused to allow the latest march on safety grounds.

Residents described a mounting police presence on Saturday morning, with force chiefs insisting they will still seek to keep order despite the ban. Extra fortifications have been placed around the local police station.

Activists told Reuters they fear the protest could turn violent, given feelings of palpable anger among protesters over last Sunday's events and a determination among some to challenge villagers they believe are close to long-standing triad groups in the area.

Last Sunday, 100 white-shirted men stormed the Yuen Long station in an attack that came hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office - the leading symbol of Beijing's authority over the former British colony.

They attacked black-clad protesters returning from Hong Kong island, passers-by, journalists and lawmakers with pipes and clubs, leaving 45 people injured. Reuters reported on Friday that a Liaison Office official had days earlier urged local village chiefs to drive away any activists from the town.