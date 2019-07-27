Bernal to win the Tour de France

Egal Bernal is set to win the Tour de France as he finished the penultimate stage in the yellow jersey on Saturday.

This will make him the first ever Colombian to win the race. Bernal will also get the white jersey for being the best young cyclist.

His win also brings an end to the British winning streak. Thomas having won last year and Chris Froome the 3 years before that.

But he is not the only winner. The Italian, Nibali won on the alpine leg, beating the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde by 10 seconds.

Julian Alaphilippe started the day second overall due to his remarkable run in the yellow vest. However the 20th stage was hard on him and he crumbled under the physical strain, losing a spot on the podium.

Saturday’s stage was reduced to just 59.5kms due to muddy landslides that blocked the roads. These were caused by stormy alp weather. The cyclists were diverted from Albertville to the ski resort of Val Thorens via a dual carriageway removing the cormet de roselend and the cote de longefoy.

The last leg is a largely symbolic part of the race. Much celebration and joviality is expected along this final 128 kms stretch from Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees in Paris.