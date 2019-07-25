Tunisian president taken to hospital following second health scare in a month

Tunisia's president has been readmitted to hospital after suffering a second health scare in a month, his son has said.

The 92-year-old leader, Beji Caid Essebsi, was said on Wednesday to be suffering from the effects of his previous health scare, which saw him spend a week in hospital in late June over a "severe health crisis".

He has only appeared in public twice since leaving hospital for the first time at the beginning of July.

The presidency was not immediately available for an official comment on Wednesday.

Essebsi has been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which was followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on October 6, with a presidential vote following on November 17.

They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians can vote freely following the 2011 revolution.