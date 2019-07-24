Sajid Javid is UK’s new chief finance minister. Follow live as Boris Johnson forms his new cabinet.

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his cabinet of senior ministers on Wednesday evening.
We will summarise the key appointments on this page. Follow minute-by-minute updates in the blog, below.
What we know
- Sajid Javid, previously interior minister, has become the UK's new chief finance minister, succeeding Philip Hammond, according to Reuters, citing a statement.
- Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson's main rival in his bid to be next UK PM, announced he will not be taking up a position in his cabinet.