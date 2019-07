Colour came to Casablanca as graffiti artists adorned the city's walls and buildings with modern paintings, in celebration of Morocco's annual Sbagha Bagha festival.

The festival gave artists from all over the world the opportunity to decorate Casablanca's large buildings.

The touch of colour was welcomed by the city's residents with open arms, said the director of the festival, Hicham Bahhou.

The festival took place from July 2 to 18.