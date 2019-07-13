Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to become first Romanian to win Wimbledon tennis singles title

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.

The 27-year-old beat the American — who has triumphed on seven previous occasions at the London championship — in straight sets, 6-2 6-2.

Halep becomes the first Romanian to win the Wimbledon title.

For Williams it prolongs her wait to try and equal Margaret Court's record 24 singles majors.

Halep broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 4-0 lead. She remained rock solid throughout and Williams simply could not respond.

There were signs that Williams was finding her range in the second set but Halep was undaunted and reeled off the last five games, the contest ending after Williams buried a forehand into the net after 56 minutes.