The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the women’s World Cup for a record-extending fourth time on Sunday in Lyon.

Captain Megan Rapinoe converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 61st minute and Rose Lavelle wrapped up the victory eight minutes later as the U.S. added to their 1991, 1999 and 2015 titles.

It was the U.S. victory that many had expected, but it didn't come with ease against a tight Dutch side.