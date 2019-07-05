US rapper ASAP Rocky detained in Sweden over alleged assault

US rapper ASAP Rocky has been detained in Sweden after being arrested for an alleged assault.

The 30-year-old star — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning alongside three other people following an incident in Stockholm over the weekend.

Prosecutors requested on Thursday that Mayers and two others be detained amid concerns that the suspects were in "danger of escape" or were at risk of "destroying the investigation".

The fourth person, a bodyguard, was released.

Video of Sunday's incident appears to show the rapper grabbing and launching a man across the floor, before his entourage step in and beat the man.

Mayers also posted footage showing part of the incident to his Instagram account, which show his bodyguard asking the two men to leave them alone, before one of men appears to attack the guard with his headphones.

The men then continue to follow the group.

Mayers wrote in the caption: "They followed us for four blocks".

He is heard telling the two men in the video: "We don't want to fight you, we're not trying to go to jail."

Turning to the camera in a later shot, Mayers adds: "We don't want no problems with these boys; they keep following us."

The bodyguard then speaks to a woman who intervenes and says: "I could beat the s*** out of him. I don't even know him, he's been following us. We don't even know him. So tell him to leave us alone."

Mayers, who performed at Sweden's Smash festival before the arrest, is due to perform at Wireless festival in London this weekend. It is not clear whether he will be able to attend.

The rapper was also due to perform at Open’er festival in Poland on Thursday, but UK artist Stormzy was called in as a last-minute replacement.