Raw Politics in full: Deadlock ends over top jobs Catalans protest in Strasbourg

Deadlock ends, top jobs chosen

After more than 50 hours of negotiations, EU leaders finally decided on new leadership Tuesday night.

The marathon talks began Sunday night but were quickly suspended as some member states rebelled against Angela Merkel's plan, which would have seen Frans Timmermans elected as Commission President.

The leaders finally decided on four politicians to lead the EU:

Ursula von der Leyen - nominated for European Commission President

Charles Michel - nominated for EU Council President

Christine Lagarde - nominated for president of the European Central Bank

Josep Borrell - nominated for High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Brexit divisions apparent in Strasbourg

Tuesday marked the first day of the new European Parliament — complete with an official ceremony and traditional performance of the European Anthem.

Brexit Party MEPs stole the spotlight by turning around during Ode to Joy.

Meanwhile, anti-Brexit members from the Liberal Democrat party wore their yellow t-shirts in protest.

Catalan independentists call on new parliament

Catalan independentists mobilized and took the streets outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

They were protesting the fact that three of their elected MEPs were not allowed to go to work. Those individuals are Oriol Junqueras, who is imprisoned in Spain, Charles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin, who are both in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

Protestors called on the new parliament to help find a solution.