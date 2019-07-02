Previously unseen footage shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse

Newly released footage shows the moment a bridge in Genoa, Italy, partially collapsed in August last year, killing 43 people and injuring dozens more.

The footage, which was released by the Italian Finance Police, was captured by security cameras at a factory located close to the bridge.

It was used in investigations into the reasons why the bridge collapsed, and who would be held accountable.

But last week, major works began to rebuild the bridge, which serves as an important link between the French Riviera and Italy's north.

Controlled explosions brought down final columns and spans to make way for construction of a new bridge.

It has been designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano.