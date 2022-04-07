An Italian judge has ruled that 59 people should face trial over the deadly Genoa bridge collapse in 2018.

Giovanni Castellucci -- the former CEO of Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) -- is one of 58 people who has been charged over the disaster.

A total of 43 people were killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed during a rainstorm on the morning of 14 August 2018.

Italian prosecutors have described the bridge as a "ticking time bomb" that could have collapsed at any time due to its poor state of repair.

Authorities have apportioned blame for the bridge's maintenance to ASPI and its engineering subsidiary SPEA.

On Thursday, the judge accepted a compensation payment from ASPI of around €30 million but ruled that individuals should still stand trial.

Lawyers for Castellucci told reporters that their client had already "taken for granted" that he would be tried over the bridge collapse. Both companies have denied any wrongdoing.

The former ASPI CEO was removed from his post in January 2019 but remained head of Italian transport company Atlantia for several months until he resigned.

Those facing trial are accused of a variety of offences, including culpable homicide, breach of transport safety, and fraudulent misrepresentation.

A spokesperson for the association victim's families has welcomed the trial, which will take place on July 7.