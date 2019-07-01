World Cup Semi Finals: What to look out for in the final four

After wearing down the quick-passing Germans, Sweden took the last remaining semi-final birth at France 2019 on Saturday night. A deserved 2-1 win saw them progress to face the dangerous Dutch in Lyon on Wednesday.

The other semi-final will see England, who beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday, face the USA.

The formidable Americans are the only non-European team that made it to the final four after they defeated France 2-1 in one of the most compelling matches of the tournament.

Here's a look ahead to those crucial ties, set to take place in Lyon this week:

USA vs England

The US and England will face off on Tuesday in another much-anticipated clash in this scintillating tournament.

England have only conceded one goal so far - against Scotland during their first group game. The lionesses beat Scotland, Argentina, Japan, Cameroon, and Norway to make it this far.

They take on the current champions and bookie's favourites who have made it to the semi-finals every tournament since the women's world cup started in 1991.

The USA defeated Thailand 13-0 in their first match and went on to defeat France 2-1 during an impressive quarter-final match in which the US controlled the game and shut down scoring opportunities for the French.

US winger Megan Rapinoe scored her second consecutive brace of the tournament as her side held their nerve against a side unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty.

REUTERS/Yves Herman

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Netherlands vs Sweden

On Wednesday the Netherlands take on Sweden. The Dutch came out on top of their group winning all of their matches up to now.

Sweden came second in their group after losing to the United States 2-0 in their final group match.

But the two teams are evenly matched in the world rankings. The Netherlands are ranked 8, and Sweden 9 as of March.

Sweden played an impressive match against Germany, coming from behind to make it to the semi-final.

Sofia Jakobsson scored an equaliser in the 22nd minute of the game, which was followed by Stina Blackstenius' strike just after the start of the second half.

This is the Netherlands' first women's world cup semi final. They went through after two headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt proved too much for Italy.

REUTERS/Yves Herman

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Expect also an interesting battle for the top scorer's Golden Boot. Currently there are four players tied on five goals each. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the US, Ellen White from England, and Australia's Sam Kerr, who cannot now add to her tally as the Matilda's are out.

This weeks beaten semi-finalists will fight it out for third place on Saturday in Nice.