G20: 19 members, without US, recommit to Paris climate agreement

All members of the G20 but the United States reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate agreement on Saturday.

The 19 signatories have agreed on the "irreversibility" of the treaty on climate, signed in Paris in 2015, and have committed to its "complete implementation".

The commitment was achieved with difficulty as the 19 members faced opposition from the only G20 member not to sign it: the United States.

"We must do a lot more on climate", Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said. "Scientists remind us of our duty every day. Young people remind us of our duty, too. We have signed the declaration with 19 members, except the U.S."

Macron added: "I did the maximum in 2017 to convince Trump to ratify the Paris agreement. I can only regret the American position."