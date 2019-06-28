Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Raw Politics

Your Call in full: Privacy of leaders' health and are migrant rescue ships getting too poltiical?

By Euronews 
Euronews’ Darren McCaffrey and Meabh McMahon were joined by outgoing British MEP Steven Woolfe and Politico Europe journalist Kait Bolongaro on Thursday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show lets viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

On Thursday night’s episode, viewers and panellists debated whether Mediterranean rescue ships were getting too political, the privacy of a national leader's health, and whether politicians are hypocrites over environmental policies.