Watch: Giant dinosaur roams Chinese rice paddy

A giant dinosaur painted on a rice paddy is attracting throngs of visitors to southwest China.

Lufeng County, home to the new spectacle, is renowned for numerous discoveries of dinosaur remains from the Jurassic period.

The painting, which covers 1.3 hectares, represents Lufeng during Jurassic times. Yellow ribbons depict the rivers of the period with fish and coconut trees representing the landscape of the time.

"It takes green, the colour of China's super rice variety 'Chujing,' as the first layer of paint and uses different colours of rice to form patterns and decorate," says Liu Bingshun, local agronomist.